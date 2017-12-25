Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Almost 6 Months Pregnant

It looks like Khloe Kardashian will be having a Spring baby in the coming year!

The expecting reality star answered a fan's tweets earlier today asking about how far along she is in her pregnancy.

"I'll be 6 months next week," she replied shortly after wishing all of her fans a merry Christmas. Khloe spent the morning opening up Christmas gifts with her family in tow, in matching pajamas (of course!) and made sure to Snapchat the fun going down.

Just last night, the youngest of the Kardashian ladies was mingling with guests at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash dressed in head-to-tie silver.

And while partygoers rubbed her baby bump and congratulated her on the upcoming arrival, Khloe shimmied and beamed from ear-to-ear.