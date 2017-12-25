Watch Gwen Stefani’s Sons’ Adorable Reactions to Their Christmas Gifts

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have Christmas morning on lock!

The couple filmed as her three sons burst through a wallpaper wall to finally get a glimpse of their presents.

All three little ones were dressed in their pajamas—the two older sons in matching lion's onesies—and eagerly trotted through the swanky mansion before stumbling on a pile of amazing gifts.

Apollo couldn't even contain himself when he saw a mini truck (just like Blake's!) that was filled in the trunk with even more goodies.