Jessica Alba and Family Appear in Last Christmas Card as a Foursome

Jessica Alba is celebrating her final Christmas as a mother of two.
The actress revealed in July that she is pregnant with her and husband Cash Warren's third child. She announced in October that they are expecting a baby boy, who will be their first son.
On Christmas Eve, Warren posted on his Instagram page a photo of their family's 2017 Christmas card, which shows him, Alba and their daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, sitting and wearing matching red holiday pajamas.
"This years holiday card ... last one where I'll be the only dude in the photo," he wrote. "I'm having a moment. Merry Christmas Eve!!"
"Tried to convince Haven that today was Christmas and Santa forgot about her but she saw right through it," he added. "Smart kid."
Kailey Dickerson
"What a year we've had, my goodness hahah," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram. "Thanking Jesus for it all. Merry Christmas from our family to yours."
Anthony Serrantonio
"We are the Mathews. Strong willed, not overly bright, opinionated humanitarians, ever changing, ever learning, passionate parents, asshole friends but loyal and forever aspiring to be better humans," husband Roger Mathews wrote on Instagram. "And and a partridge in a f--king pear tree. Merry Christmas/ Happy Holidays everyone. ^^ see even trying to be more politically correct."
Christine Farah Photography
"We wish you a very happy holiday!," the former Disney Channel star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her holiday card from Minted and tree from Bed, Bath & Beyond.
"Sending lots of love to everyone for a wonderful and holiday and incredible 2018!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "I continue to be overwhelmed with all of the love and supportive comments I have received over the last few months! I am grateful for and appreciate them all!"
"We finally got our act together and sent out a Holiday card this year!" the fashion designer shared on Instagram. "(But we also managed to kill our Christmas tree in 2 weeks... so there's that."
Corbin Ballard
The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrates love and the holiday season with her festive Christmas card.
"The 2017 Housley family Christmas card is here! #MerryChristmas," The Real co-host shared on Twitter.
"The Wahlberg family Christmas card," the actor shared on Twitter when revealing his 2017 card.
"Buon Natale! Thx for another year of holiday magic @minted," the Food Network star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her holiday card.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
Merry Christmas from the Royal Family! The famous couple pose with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
"Merry Christmas to all," the "six-pack mom" wrote on Instagram when revealing her card from JcPenny. "#mulletseason #1985 #christmasCard."
The actor's family card features wife Eniko Hart, their newborn son Kenzo and his two children from a previous marriage.
"Merry Christmas and Happy Everything, from our family to yours," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Love, The Hammers (and Archie, not pictured)."
Instagram/SimplyToImpress
"So pleased with how these turned out! xo," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram when revealing her SimplyToImpress cards.
"I'm so excited about our family Christmas card this year! I got them from SimplytoImpress.com," the actress shared on Instagram. "Very proud to send these out to family and friends! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! #holidaysarehere #spon #simplywonderful."
Instagram/SimplytoImpress.com
"So excited for our 2017 holiday card... I just couldn't wait to show off our growing family!" the reality star shared on Instagram with her finished card from SimplytoImpress.com. "Their cards are just SO cute!"
Instagram/Simply to Impress
"Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card. Tried SimplytoImpress.com this year and so impressed with how they turned out!" the celebrity chef wrote on social media. "Can't wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!"
Instagram/Simply To Impress
"In LOVE with our 2017 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!" the reality star shared with her followers. "So excited to send these out! #amazingcards #myfave."
Instagram/Simply to Impress
"I've never been adult enough to create holiday cards, but now with two kids the guilt just doubled," the actress wrote to her followers. "It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic. Thank god, ordering it only took minutes."
"Merry Christmas from the Housleys to you!" The Real co-host wrote on Instagram.
"Merry Christmas!" the country singer shared with her followers.
"#DeckTheHalls #DeckerTheHalls designed by #MaryGarrard #MeredithBlackPhotography," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared online.
"Merry Christmas from our family to yours," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared with her followers.
Instagram/Linda Marie
"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from our Family to Yours," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared. "@images_by_linda_marie."
"Merry Christmas from the Wahlbergs!" the actor shared.
The Lone Ranger and Social Network star appears with his wife Elizabeth Hammer and daughter Harper in their annual card.
"I love our holiday cards! #Stuberpartyof4 (soon to be 5!!!)," the actress wrote on Instagram.
"Yet again these elves are upset that they did not make our holiday card, and have retaliated," the actress joked. "#elfontheshelf (amazing Holiday card from @tinyprints )."
"Merry Christmas!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "We hope your day is filled with lots of family love. Love, The Bellino's."
"Merry Christmas from the Blackstock's #Santa #IKnowHim," the American Idol alumna tweeted. "....and by Blackstock's, I meant Blackstocks #grammarforthewin #thanksmom hahaha."
The only way to greet Santa Claus is with a goofy face!
"Happy holidays," the couple wrote on Instagram while debuting their 2016 Christmas card from illustrator James Malia.
"Just finished addressing my Christmas cards. I only ordered 25 this year so if you didn't get one please don't be offended," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared days before the holiday. "Here's your virtual one. #mailingoutlate #merrychristmas #ilovemyfamily #blessed #answeredprayers."
Elayne Lodge
Season greetings from the man behind Playboy and his wife.
Clarence House introduces the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's annual Christmas card.
"I can't believe the holidays are here!" the actress shared on Instagram while revealing her Simply to Impress holiday card. "From the entire crew, we wish you all a happy holiday season! #blessed #holidaycard."
"Diggin' this year's Familia Lopez holiday card!" the actor shared on Instagram. "Mrs. Lopez, Gia, Nico and I wish you a great holiday! #Family #HolidayCard"
The Obama Family
Before celebrating their final Christmas in the White House, the famous couple and their family pose for another special holiday card.
"Christmas is almost here, and I just got our holiday cards from SimplytoImpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed online. "So many stylish choices. What a great way to share our love with family and friends! #blessed #holidaycard."
"I'm so excited to share our family's holiday card! I used SimplytoImpress.com for the first time and I am beyond thrilled," the actress shared on Facebook. "The hardest part was picking just one gorgeous design! Happy Holidays! #LoveThis."
"Loving the Jonas family 2016 Christmas card we ordered from Simplytoimpress.com," the Jonas Brothers member shared on Instagram. "Danielle's a big fan. I'm so lucky to be spending Christmas with my beautiful wife, our precious Alena and our adorable new baby girl Valentina. #holiday2016."
"SO excited to unveil this year's McDermott family holiday card! We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year & I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the actress shared on Instagram. "The fam looks fab, but next year we may need a bigger couch!"
Facebok
The former E! star was joined by her husband Hank and their two children Alijah and Hank Jr.
2015
"Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" the new mom wrote on Instagram while holding baby Chanel. (Also pictured are Ice-T's kids LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr. from previous relationships)
The Hollywood couple's son Axl steals the show in their annual card.
"Happy Holidays and Merry Everything!!" the happy family wrote on Instagram.
"The Aoki Christmas Card 2015 from @OmniaLasVegas," the DJ shared right in time for the holidays.
Alba has not revealed her due date.
She celebrated her upcoming arrival at a baby shower with famous pals such as Molly Sims and Rachel Zoe earlier this month.