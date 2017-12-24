Eva Longoria Shows Baby Bump in Tank Top and Hangs With Olivia Munn Over Christmas

Eva Longoria is rocking that bump!
Last week, it was revealed that the 42-year-old Desperate Housewives alum is pregnant with her and husband Jose Bastón first child, a baby boy. On Friday, Longoria was photographed for the first time since the big news, sporting a small baby bump in a pair of overalls, while walking in Miami, where she and her man are vacationing.
There, she also hung out with fellow actresses Olivia Munn, Gabrielle Union and Serena Williams, who welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, more than three months ago. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, Munn posted on Instagram a photo of her and Longoria, with the pregnant star's baby bump more prominent than ever. Longoria wore a black tank top and matching baseball cap.
"Christmas in Miami," Munn wrote. "When friends become family."
See photos of Longoria's maternity looks:
The actress sports a casual look while hanging out with Olivia Munn on Christmas Eve.
Splash News
The actress sports the same casual look while strolling with husband Jose Bastón in Miami on Christmas Eve.
The actress showcases a sparkling look.
Article continues below
The actress sports a black jacket while hanging out with Olivia Munn, Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union in Miami over Christmas.
Photopress Miami / Splash News
The actress wears overalls and a white T-shirt while vacationing in Miami with her hubby and friends over Christmas.
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
The actress wears a white pantsuit as she attends the Global Gift Foundation's USA Benefit for Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico and Florida during Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 with pal Ricky Martin.
Article continues below
BACKGRID
The actress and husband Jose Bastón appear at her friend Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's November 2017 wedding in New Orleans.
Victor Chavez/Getty Images
The actress showcases a daring style at the Global Gift Gala Mexico 2017 event in November 2017.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actress wears a black plunging dress to the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards.
Article continues below
Longoria wore the same outfit while strolling with Bastón that day.
The two were photographed kissing and walking arm-in-arm near stores.