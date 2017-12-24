Eva Longoria Shows Baby Bump in Tank Top and Hangs With Olivia Munn Over Christmas

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 24, 2017 3:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Christmas Eve Together With Family

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Attend Christmas Party

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards, Couples, 2016

Will Smith Jokes That Jada Smith Pinkett Has Way Too Much Christmas Spirit

Eva Longoria is rocking that bump!

Last week, it was revealed that the 42-year-old Desperate Housewives alum is pregnant with her and husband Jose Bastón first child, a baby boy. On Friday, Longoria was photographed for the first time since the big news, sporting a small baby bump in a pair of overalls, while walking in Miami, where she and her man are vacationing.

There, she also hung out with fellow actresses Olivia MunnGabrielle Union and Serena Williams, who welcomed her first childdaughter Alexis Olympia, more than three months ago. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, Munn posted on Instagram a photo of her and Longoria, with the pregnant star's baby bump more prominent than ever. Longoria wore a black tank top and matching baseball cap.

"Christmas in Miami," Munn wrote. "When friends become family."

See photos of Longoria's maternity looks:

Eva Longoria, Olivia Munn, Pregnant

Instagram

Casual Christmas Eve Look

The actress sports a casual look while hanging out with Olivia Munn on Christmas Eve.

Eva Longoria, Jose Baston

Splash News

Miami Heat

The actress sports the same casual look while strolling with husband Jose Bastón in Miami on Christmas Eve.

Eva Longoria, Pregnant, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Christmas Eve Sparkles

The actress showcases a sparkling look.

Article continues below

Eva Longoria, Olivia Munn, Gabrielle Union, Serena Williams, Pregnant

Instagram

Girls' Night

The actress sports a black jacket while hanging out with Olivia MunnSerena Williams and Gabrielle Union in Miami over Christmas.

Eva Longoria, baby bump

Photopress Miami / Splash News

Overall Look

The actress wears overalls and a white T-shirt while vacationing in Miami with her hubby and friends over Christmas.

Ricky Martin, Eva Longoria

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Business Chic

The actress wears a white pantsuit as she attends the Global Gift Foundation's USA Benefit for Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico and Florida during Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 with pal Ricky Martin.

Article continues below

Eva Longoria, Jose Bastion, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Wedding Guest Style

The actress and husband Jose Bastón appear at her friend Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's November 2017 wedding in New Orleans.

Eva Longoria, Global Gift Gala Mexico 2017

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Red and Black

The actress showcases a daring style at the Global Gift Gala Mexico 2017 event in November 2017.

Eva Longoria, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sleek Style

The actress wears a black plunging dress to the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards.

Article continues below

Longoria wore the same outfit while strolling with Bastón that day.

The two were photographed kissing and walking arm-in-arm near stores.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Eva Longoria , Pregnancies , Top Stories , VG , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.