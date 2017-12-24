Matt Lauer Spotted Spending Time With His Wife Annette Roque Amid Divorce Rumors

Looks like the holidays are bringing the Lauer family together.

Matt Lauer was fired last month for allegations of sexual misconduct, and shortly thereafter, his wife, Annette Roque, was spotted out without her wedding ring, sparking speculation that their marriage was coming to an end as well.

Though Roque was spotted leaving a New York City law firm on Thursday—a visit many publications are reporting coincided with their alleged divorce—the former couple reunited on Saturday ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Lauer was spotted walking into a horse farm in Sag Harbor, NY, where he met up with Roque and their 14-year-old daughter Romy.

Today, the former anchor was also spotted in the Hamptons with his sons, Jack and Thijs Lauer, among a group of friends.