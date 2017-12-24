Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photo With Baby Alexis on Her First Christmas Eve: See More Stars Celebrating the Holidays

Baby's first Christmas!
Serena Williams is getting excited to spend her very first Christmas with her 3-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.
The tennis GOAT took to Instagram to share a festive Christmas Eve photo with her baby girl today, using a Snapchat filter that gave both mommy and daughter a red poinsettia crown with gold sparkling cat ears.
Serena looked gorgeous in a black ensemble with a heart necklace, and little Alexis gave an adorable pout for the camera while wearing a white and green outfit.
Though Serena didn't caption the photo, it certainly spoke for itself. The Olympic athlete simply glowed while holding her baby girl. It must be that new mama holiday spirit!
Meanwhile, Serena welcomed her daughter into the world on Sept. 1. Since then, the mommy-daughter duo have been able to enjoy several major milestones together—including Serena's wedding to Alexis Ohanian.
We certainly hope there are more photos to come from little Alexis' first Christmas, too.
