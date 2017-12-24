Jamie Lynn Spears Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Jamie Lynn Spears is about to be a mommy of two!

It's a very Merry Christmas for the Spears family, indeed. Britney Spears' little sister took to Instagram to announce she's expecting her second child. This will be her first with husband Jamie Watson, who she married in 2014.

The 26-year-old shared a gorgeous photo with her hubby and 9-year-old daughter, Maddie, revealing her growing baby bump.

"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone," Jamie Lynn wrote. "Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister."