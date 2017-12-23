Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Heat Up Christmas in Miami

AM/Splashnews
It never gets cold when you are as hot as J-Rod!
The hottest couple on the planet—aka Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez—was heating up the already fiery Miami on Saturday with their fierce fashions and their undeniable appeal. The two A-listers were spotting doing some last-minute Christmas shopping together in the sunny city.
The twosome, whom E! News reported were dating in March, walked hand in hand as they visited high-end stores including Dior, Rolex, Tom Ford, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Loro Piana, Harry Winston and Burberry in the upscale Miami Design District.
An eyewitness tells E! News that the pair was especially keen on looking at jewelry and handbags during their shopping trip.
For the holiday weekend outing, the chart-topping songstress donned a colorful sweatshirt, some curve-hugging jeans and a pair of majorly platform heels. The mom of two swept her long locks up into a high bun and rocked a pair of signature oversized hoop earrings. Her retired baseball star opted for a tight-fitting grey shirt, white jeans (because you can always wear white in Miami!) and street shoes.
The dazzling duo, who are all about letting the world in on their romantic relationship, both kept their eyes away from prying eyes with sunnies.
No snow boots, mittens or scarves for these two. They are all about rocking some fresh gear this Christmas.
A source previously told E! News that A-Rod was preparing to propose to the songstress any day now. Is a NYE proposal in the couple's future? We'll have to wait and see!
Summertime Fun
The athlete spent the day by the pool with J.Lo's two children during their summer break
The Beginning
Little did the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress know she would end up dating this then-Yankees player (she was married to Marc Anthony at the time).
Getaway Vacation
Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, Lopez and Rodriguez jetted off to an exclusive resort in the Bahamas.
Training Camp
The now-official couple snuck into the Yankees' training camp where A-Rod mentored and J.Lo watched from the stands.
L.A. Love
After trips to the Bahamas and Miami, J.Lo and A-Rod made their way back to California.
Rain Rain Go Away
The former MLB star shielded his lady from the rain with an oversized umbrella after lunch at Manhattan's Marea.
More Marea
The couple visited the hotspot restaurant multiple times during their stay in NYC.
All Smiles
The happy couple kept each other warming during a trip to New York City.
A Family Affair
Lopez and Rodriguez turned up the heat when they were spotted with Rodriguez's mother, Guadalupe.
Red Hot!
The pop star accompanied her boyfriend to a meeting, and both looked pretty good.
New York Moment
Lopez and Rodriguez held hands as they made their way through Rockefeller Center in April 2017.
From the Moment They First Met (Gala)
The 2017 Met Gala was the couple's red carpet debut. The pair looked absolutely stunning at fashion's biggest night!
The After-Party
The couple were ready to dance the night away, attending the 2017 Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room.
Date Night
Out and about in New York, the retired MLB player and pop star had a dinner date at Carbone.