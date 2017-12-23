Amber Heard and Elon Musk Are Not Back Together Despite Kissing Photos

MB / MEGA
Sometimes a kiss is just a kiss and nothing more.
Exes Amber Heard and Elon Musk sparked rumors that the former flames were reigniting when they were spotted kissing after having lunch together in Los Angeles earlier this week. But just because the friendly exes were photographed kissing goodbye, a source confirms to E! News that the pair is just friends.
The insider tells E! News, "They are not dating."
On Aug. 6, E! News reported that he couple parted ways because of their busy schedules.
Two days after break-up reports surfaced, Musk eventually addressed split rumors on social media on Aug. 8, writing, "Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another."
Hours later, Heard posted her own Instagram confirming the split and elaborating on the breakup: "Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times."
While reports linked the two as early as summer of 2016 following sightings of them together out in South Beach and partying in London, the couple didn't go public with their romance until April 2017. Around that time, Heard was at the center of a highly publicized split from her husband of a year, Johnny Depp, while Musk was also going through a divorce from his on-and-off ex-wife, Talulah Riley.
After months of speculation, the twosome confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a "cheeky" photo of Heard and Musk at a table with a kiss lipstick print left on the Tesla CEO's cheek. In the weeks that followed, they were spotted strolling during a day date at a wildlife sanctuary in Australia, having fun with Musk's sons at the Sydney Opera House and walking arm in arm after a fancy night out.