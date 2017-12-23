Amber Heard and Elon Musk Are Not Back Together Despite Kissing Photos

Sometimes a kiss is just a kiss and nothing more.

Exes Amber Heard and Elon Musk sparked rumors that the former flames were reigniting when they were spotted kissing after having lunch together in Los Angeles earlier this week. But just because the friendly exes were photographed kissing goodbye, a source confirms to E! News that the pair is just friends.

The insider tells E! News, "They are not dating."

On Aug. 6, E! News reported that he couple parted ways because of their busy schedules.