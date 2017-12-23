iCarly's Nathan Kress Welcomes First Child and Shares Sweet Photos

Your babies are having babies!

iCarly alum Nathan Kress is a dad: He and wife London, who are both 25, welcomed their first child, daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress, on Thursday, four days before Christmas. The actor revealed the news on Instagram on Friday evening, alongside a sweet photo of him cradling their swaddled newborn.

"'This is the start... This is your heart... This is the day you were born. This is the sun... these are your lungs... This is the day you were born. And I am always, always, always yours. Hallelujah, I'm cavin' in... hallelujah, I'm in love again,'" Nathan wrote, quoting lyrics from Switchfoot's 2009 song "Always."

"Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy," he said. "Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!"