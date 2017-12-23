Lauren Conrad's Baby Boy Looks Adorable on His First Christmas Card

It's a very special Christmas for Lauren Conrad; it's her first with her new son, who makes his debut on her family's holiday card.
The Hils alum gave birth to her and husband William Tell's son Liam James Tell, their first child, in July. Lauren posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of their family Christmas card, which shows her and William doting upon their son. This is the clearest photo of Liam that the reality star and designer has ever shared on social media.
"We finally got our act together and sent out a Holiday card this year! (But we also managed to kill our Christmas tree in 2 weeks... so there's that)," Lauren wrote.
The card reads, "Joyful" and "Love the Tells."
She her and other celebrities' holiday cards:
Anthony Serrantonio
"We are the Mathews. Strong willed, not overly bright, opinionated humanitarians, ever changing, ever learning, passionate parents, asshole friends but loyal and forever aspiring to be better humans," husband Roger Mathews wrote on Instagram. "And and a partridge in a f--king pear tree. Merry Christmas/ Happy Holidays everyone. ^^ see even trying to be more politically correct."
Christine Farah Photography
"We wish you a very happy holiday!," the former Disney Channel star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her holiday card from Minted and tree from Bed, Bath & Beyond.
"Sending lots of love to everyone for a wonderful and holiday and incredible 2018!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "I continue to be overwhelmed with all of the love and supportive comments I have received over the last few months! I am grateful for and appreciate them all!"
Article continues below
"We finally got our act together and sent out a Holiday card this year!" the fashion designer shared on Instagram. "(But we also managed to kill our Christmas tree in 2 weeks... so there's that."
Corbin Ballard
The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrates love and the holiday season with her festive Christmas card.
"The 2017 Housley family Christmas card is here! #MerryChristmas," The Real co-host shared on Twitter.
Article continues below
"The Wahlberg family Christmas card," the actor shared on Twitter when revealing his 2017 card.
"Buon Natale! Thx for another year of holiday magic @minted," the Food Network star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her holiday card.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
Merry Christmas from the Royal Family! The famous couple pose with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Article continues below
"Merry Christmas to all," the "six-pack mom" wrote on Instagram when revealing her card from JcPenny. "#mulletseason #1985 #christmasCard."
The actor's family card features wife Eniko Hart, their newborn son Kenzo and his two children from a previous marriage.
"Merry Christmas and Happy Everything, from our family to yours," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Love, The Hammers (and Archie, not pictured)."
Article continues below
Instagram/SimplyToImpress
"So pleased with how these turned out! xo," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram when revealing her SimplyToImpress cards.
"I'm so excited about our family Christmas card this year! I got them from SimplytoImpress.com," the actress shared on Instagram. "Very proud to send these out to family and friends! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! #holidaysarehere #spon #simplywonderful."
Instagram/SimplytoImpress.com
"So excited for our 2017 holiday card... I just couldn't wait to show off our growing family!" the reality star shared on Instagram with her finished card from SimplytoImpress.com. "Their cards are just SO cute!"
Article continues below
Instagram/Simply to Impress
"Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card. Tried SimplytoImpress.com this year and so impressed with how they turned out!" the celebrity chef wrote on social media. "Can't wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!"
Instagram/Simply To Impress
"In LOVE with our 2017 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!" the reality star shared with her followers. "So excited to send these out! #amazingcards #myfave."
Instagram/Simply to Impress
"I've never been adult enough to create holiday cards, but now with two kids the guilt just doubled," the actress wrote to her followers. "It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic. Thank god, ordering it only took minutes."
Article continues below
"Merry Christmas from the Housleys to you!" The Real co-host wrote on Instagram.
"Merry Christmas!" the country singer shared with her followers.
"#DeckTheHalls #DeckerTheHalls designed by #MaryGarrard #MeredithBlackPhotography," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared online.
Article continues below
"Merry Christmas from our family to yours," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared with her followers.
Instagram/Linda Marie
"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from our Family to Yours," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared. "@images_by_linda_marie."
"Merry Christmas from the Wahlbergs!" the actor shared.
Article continues below
The Lone Ranger and Social Network star appears with his wife Elizabeth Hammer and daughter Harper in their annual card.
"I love our holiday cards! #Stuberpartyof4 (soon to be 5!!!)," the actress wrote on Instagram.
"Yet again these elves are upset that they did not make our holiday card, and have retaliated," the actress joked. "#elfontheshelf (amazing Holiday card from @tinyprints )."
Article continues below
"Merry Christmas!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "We hope your day is filled with lots of family love. Love, The Bellino's."
"Merry Christmas from the Blackstock's #Santa #IKnowHim," the American Idol alumna tweeted. "....and by Blackstock's, I meant Blackstocks #grammarforthewin #thanksmom hahaha."
The only way to greet Santa Claus is with a goofy face!
Article continues below
"Happy holidays," the couple wrote on Instagram while debuting their 2016 Christmas card from illustrator James Malia.
"Just finished addressing my Christmas cards. I only ordered 25 this year so if you didn't get one please don't be offended," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared days before the holiday. "Here's your virtual one. #mailingoutlate #merrychristmas #ilovemyfamily #blessed #answeredprayers."
Elayne Lodge
Season greetings from the man behind Playboy and his wife.
Article continues below
Clarence House introduces the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's annual Christmas card.
"I can't believe the holidays are here!" the actress shared on Instagram while revealing her Simply to Impress holiday card. "From the entire crew, we wish you all a happy holiday season! #blessed #holidaycard."
"Diggin' this year's Familia Lopez holiday card!" the actor shared on Instagram. "Mrs. Lopez, Gia, Nico and I wish you a great holiday! #Family #HolidayCard"
Article continues below
The Obama Family
Before celebrating their final Christmas in the White House, the famous couple and their family pose for another special holiday card.
"Christmas is almost here, and I just got our holiday cards from SimplytoImpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed online. "So many stylish choices. What a great way to share our love with family and friends! #blessed #holidaycard."
"I'm so excited to share our family's holiday card! I used SimplytoImpress.com for the first time and I am beyond thrilled," the actress shared on Facebook. "The hardest part was picking just one gorgeous design! Happy Holidays! #LoveThis."
Article continues below
"Loving the Jonas family 2016 Christmas card we ordered from Simplytoimpress.com," the Jonas Brothers member shared on Instagram. "Danielle's a big fan. I'm so lucky to be spending Christmas with my beautiful wife, our precious Alena and our adorable new baby girl Valentina. #holiday2016."
"SO excited to unveil this year's McDermott family holiday card! We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year & I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the actress shared on Instagram. "The fam looks fab, but next year we may need a bigger couch!"
Facebok
The former E! star was joined by her husband Hank and their two children Alijah and Hank Jr.
Article continues below
2015
"Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" the new mom wrote on Instagram while holding baby Chanel. (Also pictured are Ice-T's kids LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr. from previous relationships)
The Hollywood couple's son Axl steals the show in their annual card.
"Happy Holidays and Merry Everything!!" the happy family wrote on Instagram.
Article continues below
"The Aoki Christmas Card 2015 from @OmniaLasVegas," the DJ shared right in time for the holidays.
"Merry Christmas Eve Everyone!!! This is our Christmas card this year!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Hats for my 3 boys are from Target, aren't they so adorable? Hope you all have a wonderful and blessed day."
With a little help from their holiday cards, the happy couple announce they are expecting twins.
Article continues below
In October, a source told E! News Lauren is "really enjoying motherhood," and is "feeling a lot more adjusted and settled into a good routine."
"She's very excited for the upcoming holidays and all of the baby's firsts," the source added. "Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are going to be all about Liam. She is always crafting and making things for him and for her friends."