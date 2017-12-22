Meghan Trainor Is Engaged to Spy Kids Star Daryl Sabara

Congrats you two crazy kids!

Singer Meghan Trainor is engaged to her boyfriend, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara

The 25year-old actor popped the question to his lady love on Friday, which just so happens to be her 24th birthday, and soon after the two posted adorable videos on their Instagrams, showing the world their whole romantic and Christmasy proposal.

Meghan wrote, "I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends."

She continued, "I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again."

The equally as over-the-moon Daryl also posted the sweet video on his Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancé in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor." 

Daryl and Meghan have been dating since July 2, 2016. The pair posted gushy messages to each other on their one-year anniversary in July.

