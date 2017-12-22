Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Spotted Together in NYC Two Months After Split

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Fri., Dec. 22, 2017 2:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jonah Hill, Jordan Feldstein

Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein Dead at Age 40

Matt Damon, Kent

Matt Damon's Father Kent Damon Dead at Age 74

Sara Haines

The View's Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Jennifer Lawrence

TheImageDirect.com

It's true: Jennifer Lawrence and ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofskywere definitely hanging out despite their break up two months ago. On Wednesday, the exes were photographed walking into a residence in New York City. The two were bundled up and the Oscar winning actress carried her small dog Pippi with her. 

"They are friends. They are not officially back together but are spending time together again," a source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. "They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens."

In November, E! News reported that the 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 48-year-old Oscar-nominated director, whom she worked with in the critically panned mother!broke up in October after a year of dating.

At the time, a source told E! News that the couple was still on good terms despite the split.

"It was amicable and they are still friends." 

Looks like that's true.

Neither star has commented on their Big Apple reunion.

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky

Splash News

Over the past year, Lawrence and Aronofsky have often been photographed together in public, despite trying to keep quiet on their high-profile relationship.

The former couple fell in love while making mother!, co-starring Javier BardemDomhnall GleesonEd HarrisMichelle Pfeiffer and Kristen Wiig.

Previously, Lawrence spoke about the origins of her romance with Aronofsky in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. "I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was a year before we started rehearsing. But he was a professional, which only made it worse for me," the actress said. "We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt; he never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. And then friendship turned into a partnership once we started working. And when the movie was done, I was like, 'Alright, you're my boyfriend.'"

Well it seems like they're still getting along! In November, a month after they split, the two both attended the annual Governors Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Darren Aronofsky , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.