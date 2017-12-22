Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Spotted Together in NYC Two Months After Split

It's true: Jennifer Lawrence and ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofskywere definitely hanging out despite their break up two months ago. On Wednesday, the exes were photographed walking into a residence in New York City. The two were bundled up and the Oscar winning actress carried her small dog Pippi with her.

"They are friends. They are not officially back together but are spending time together again," a source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. "They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens."

In November, E! News reported that the 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 48-year-old Oscar-nominated director, whom she worked with in the critically panned mother!, broke up in October after a year of dating.

At the time, a source told E! News that the couple was still on good terms despite the split.

"It was amicable and they are still friends."

Looks like that's true.

Neither star has commented on their Big Apple reunion.