Bill Hader Officially Files for Divorce From Maggie Carey After 11 Years of Marriage

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 22, 2017 1:01 PM

Bill Hader, Maggie Carey

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bill Hader is officially calling it quits. 

The SNL alum has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Maggie Carey, less than a week after E! News confirmed the two had been separated since July. 

Last week, Hader's rep confirmed the couple was headed for divorce. The longtime pair tied the knot more than a decade ago in 2006.  The parents have three daughters together, Hannah, 8, Harper, 5, and Hayley, 3. 

According to court documents filed on Thursday and obtained by E! News, the actor cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint physical and legal custody of their children. 

Bill Hader, Maggie Carey

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

While the comedian and writer-director have not commented publicly on their breakup, Hader did briefly address the toll their former bi-coastal lifestyle took on them. 

"The whole reason we're moving to California is that we're tired of being apart all the time," the actor told USA Today in 2013. 

"Doing SNL was a huge time commitment. You'd have weeks off and you'd have to go to L.A. It's about rolling with the punches."

E! News has reached out to Hader's rep for further comment. 

