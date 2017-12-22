Former Miss America Kate Shindle and Gretchen Carlson Demand Board of Directors Resign After Controversial E-mails Surface

UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, the Miss America Organization Board of Directors released the following statement:

"The Miss America Organization Board of Directors today voted to suspend Executive Chairman and CEO Sam Haskell. Mr. Haskell, in support of the organization, has agreed to abide by the Board's decision. The Board will be conducting an in-depth investigation into alleged inappropriate communications and the nature in which they were obtained. In addition, the Board wishes to reaffirm our commitment to the education and empowerment of young women, supporting them in every way possible."

______

Former Miss America Kate Shindle has responded to a new report that features purported e-mails from leaders of the Miss America Organization.

In a statement posted on her Twitter, the former beauty pageant contestant turned theatre actress has asked the full Board of Directors to resign following the controversial messages.

"Today, I read that a member of the production wished I were dead, and that Executive Chairman and CEO Sam Haskell laughed about it. I read that Board of Directors conspired to change the rules of the rules of the competition specifically to destroy another Miss America's business. I read that that same board passed around photos to email each other degrading comments about Miss America's body. I read that Haskell, who has described himself as 'Gomer Pyle in a suit' and just yesterday retweeted a quotes which reads 'no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted' thinks that it's perfect to refer to the women of this program as 'c--ts.' It makes me physically ill," she shared on social media.

Kate continued, "The Miss America Organization is a publicly funded not-for-profit whose stated mission focuses on the empowerment of young women through scholarship and service. I still believe that Miss America has relevance and purpose in 2017 and beyond. But in order to achieve that purpose, the entire Board of Directors must immediately resign, including and especially Sam Haskell. Only then can the women of Miss America reclaim its rich history and catalyse what is a clearly necessary evolution."