Olivia Munn Shares Her Support for #MeToo Movement: "Our Voices and Our Pain Matter"

Olivia Munn is "really proud" of everyone who has come forward to share their #MeToo story.
The actress spoke to E! News exclusively on Wednesday about the sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced recently in Hollywood. Back in November, Munn and five other actresses accused producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct in a Los Angeles Times article. Ratner's attorney Martin Singer denied each woman's claim on the producer's behalf.
Now Munn is speaking out about the change she's seeing in the industry.
Olivia Munn Says She ''Took Hits'' Speaking Out Against Brett Ratner: Women ''Deserve a Lot More Than That''
Speaking about the allegations that have surfaced in the industry, Munn says that while it "feels like it's a really sad time" in the world right now, from her perspective it's actually an "amazing" time.
She shares, "For the people who have had to put up with it for a very long time, I can say from my own personal experience it's actually a really, an amazing time right now because for some reason we don't have to put up with it anymore and our voices and our pain matter. That's the first step of change but we have to be vigilant and we have to continue to see it through."
Munn adds that it's really important to "name names" and "support the people who come out and speak up."
During the interview, Munn also talks about Ratner and shares more of her thoughts on the industry.
And Munn, who is partnering with Wag! and GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank for a Shelter Dog Toy Drive to spread love to rescue pups during the holidays, is also dishing about her dogs, co-parenting her dogs and sharing who's currently watching them in the video above.
