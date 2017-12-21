Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez Already Have Us Cracking Up in the First Trailer for Overboard

For those of you who are into nostalgia, the remake of the 1987 film—featuring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez—is sure to make you smile...but it's not going to be quite the same.
As you probably recall, the original film portrayed Goldie Hawn as a rich heiress who falls off her boat and ends up with amnesia. Her carpenter—played by Kurt Russell—decides to introduce her to a normal life by pretending to be her husband and inevitably ends up falling for her.
However, in the new film, the gender roles are reversed!
Instead, it follows Derbez, a spoiled yacht owner, and Faris as his maid. When he falls from the boat and gets amnesia, she pretends to be his wife, teaching him what it's like to live a not-so-fancy lifestyle.
The first trailer already has us giggling, watching the love-hate relationship play out between the two main characters. Derbez comes in strong with the knee-slapping one-liners, while Faris plays her part perfectly, giving us the all-too-relatable words, "Rich people! They get away with everything!"
The trailer also gives us our first look at Eva Longoria, who plays Faris' good friend and helps her carry out the plan.
Check out the trailer above, and be sure to catch the flick in theaters on April 20, 2018.