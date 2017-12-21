Sarah Palin's Son Track Palin Granted House Arrest After Confrontation With Dad

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Sarah Palin and Todd Palin's son Track Palin was granted house arrest on Wednesday for charges stemming from a violent confrontation with his father at his parents' home in Alaska.
The 28-year-old old, the oldest of the couple's five children, had been in jail since he was arrested and charged with assault and burglary on Saturday. At the hearing in Palmer District Court, Track wore yellow Mat-Su Pretrial Facility scrubs and said little as the judge approved house arrest with electronic monitoring and kept his $5,000 bail, according to the Anchorage Daily News.
Once released, Track will not be allowed to go within an "exclusion zone" around his parents' home or near liquor stores or places serving alcohol and also cannot drink and must take prescription drugs only as prescribed. In addition, all weapons must be taken out of his house, the judge said.
Todd told the judge by phone that the family supports the house arrest request and that he, Sarah and Track's younger siblings Trig and Piper still want contact with him, the newspaper said, adding that it is not known if the children were in the house during the assault.
According to court records, the son of the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska allegedly broke through a window of his parents' house in Wasilla, Alaska, on Saturday night before scuffling with his father. Todd claimed Track called him to say he was coming to get his truck. The elder Palin said he told him he could not come and said Track had been drinking and taking prescription pills. Track allegedly told him he was coming anyway to "beat his ass."
Todd armed himself with a pistol as he waited for him but "decided he was not going to shoot his son," according to court documents. Track claimed he broke the window after he allegedly saw Todd tap the barrel of the gun on it. His father said he got his pistol to protect the family. The men then scuffled. Police say Sarah called 911.
During the confrontation, Track allegedly put Todd on the ground and started hitting him on the head. After his arrest, Track told police that his father had pointed the gun at him, after which Track said he goaded his father to shoot him. The affidavit said Track admitted to drinking a few beers earlier that night.
Track was charged with a felony count of burglary with attempted injury, misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief for alleged property damage.