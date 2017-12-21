Meghan Markle Turns Royal Trend on Its Head With Her Sheer Portrait Gown

As seems to be a trend of Markle's wardrobe as of late, the star is considerate of her new role while remaining true to her stylish identity. Simply, she doesn't seem afraid to go against the royal grain. "Meghan chose a glamorous designer ballgown for the photos, which is a departure from royal engagement photos of the past," Meghan's Mirror editor Christine Ross told E! News.

"Most royals try to appear more accessible and casual in these photos, but Meghan did things her own way and donned a sparkling gown instead. It shows that she is going to create her own path as a royal and, even in a formal gown, she is still just Meghan—that down-to-earth girl from L.A."

As an example, there's a clear contrast between Markle's ensemble and the one her future sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, picked for her portraits with Prince William ahead of their 2011 nuptials. In the similar shots, Middleton sported a simpler white dress with a matching jacket.