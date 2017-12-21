David Ayer Embraces Bad Bright Review: "This Is Going on My Fridge"

Just call David Ayer Mr. Brightside.

Netflix's Bright reteams the director with actor Will Smith, who worked together last year on Suicide Squad. Smith plays Daryl Ward, a Los Angeles police officer who teams up with Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), a rookie Orc officer, in a world of both human and mythical creatures. The movie, out Friday, also stars Ike Barinholtz, Lucy Fry, Noomi Rapace and Édgar Ramírez. In spite of its $90 million budget and massive marketing campaign, the future of Bright looks dark.

The Wrap's Todd Gilchrist called Bright "astoundingly bad in every way," while Indiewire's David Ehrlich slammed the crime movie as "profoundly awful," "dull" and "painfully derivative."

Overnight, Ayer retweeted a link to Ehrlich's critique. "This is going on my fridge," he wrote. "Highest compliment is a strong reaction either way. This is a f--king epic review. It's a big fun movie. You can sure string words together Mr. Erlich. I'd love to read any script you've written."