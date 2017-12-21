Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again's Exuberant First Trailer Debuts—but Where Is Meryl Streep?

by Meg Swertlow | Thu., Dec. 21, 2017 3:30 AM

Here we go again...

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2008 musical, Mamma Mia!, has dropped its first trailer. In Mamma Mia! Here We Go AgainAmanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Dominic Cooper reprise their roles from the smash hit. In the second installment, Cinderella's Lily James, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexa Davies are set to to take on younger versions of Streep, Baranski and Walters' characters.

The first Mamma Mia! was based on the hit Broadway musical and featured songs from the Swedish supergroup ABBA. In the original, Seyfried plays bride-to-be Sophie, who secretly invites three men (Firth, Brosnan and Skarsgård) to her wedding in order to ascertain which is her father. Streep played Sophie's wild mother, Donna, who raised her on her own. In the sequel, James plays a younger version of Donna.

The sequel's trailer shows Sophie making a revelation to her mother's best friends Rosie and Tanya. "I'm pregnant but I don’t know how to do this myself," Sophie says.

Streep's character is referred to in the past tense in Thursday's trailer, leading online speculation (and dismay) that her beloved character has died. Though there are a few glimpses of the elder Donna, they appear to be flashbacks.

The upcoming movies travels back in time to show how the past relationships influenced the events of present day.

Fans can look out for superstar Cher, who will also be appearing in the fun-filled musical movie.

On Wednesday, James, Keenan Wynn and Davies gave fans a quick, one-minute behind-the-scenes peek at the lively film.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, written and directed by Best Exotic Marigold Hotel's Ol Parker, is due out on July 20, 2018.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

