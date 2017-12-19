Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Make First Public Appearance Since Her Pregnancy News

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 6:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rainn Wilson, The Office

The Office Revival: Where Is the Cast Now and Who Might Return?

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mom Pens Emotional Tribute to the Daughter She Lost to Miscarriage

Kourtney's Table Setting

How You Can Recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Picture Perfect Christmas Table Setting

Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Bagshawe

Associated Press

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Redmayne attended the Motor Neurone Disease Carol Concert on Monday—making it their first public appearance since announcing they're expecting their second child. 

The Fantastic Beasts star donned a black suit and tie while his wife wore an emerald green coat with gold buttons by Chloé. Not only did the couple show their support by attending the event, but Redmayne also spoke onstage.

The event took place at The Wren Chapel of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Read

Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Expecting Second Child Together

The last public appearance the couple made together was at the OMEGA Aqua Terra at Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice, Italy on Oct. 28. E! News confirmed the proud parents are expecting on Nov. 1.

"Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," his rep said at the time.

Watch

Eddie Redmayne Could Use Some Magic to Help With Fatherhood

The couple tied the knot in Dec. 2014—just a few months after The Danish Girl star popped the question

Redmayne is set to appear in the Fantastic Beasts sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. As in the last film, he will play Newt Scamander. The movie, which is based on a screenplay written by J.K. Rowling, is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 16, 2018—so it will be a big year for the actor.

Back in November 2016, Redmayne joked he would like to use the magic in the film for parenting, specifically to create "sleep-through-the-nighters."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Eddie Redmayne , Pregnancies
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.