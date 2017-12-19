Michael Douglas Is a Grandfather! Son Cameron Douglas Welcomes First Child

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 5:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rainn Wilson, The Office

The Office Revival: Where Is the Cast Now and Who Might Return?

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mom Pens Emotional Tribute to the Daughter She Lost to Miscarriage

Kourtney's Table Setting

How You Can Recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Picture Perfect Christmas Table Setting

Viviane Thibes, Cameron Douglas

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Michael Douglas has a brand new role: grandpa!

The Oscar winner's firstborn, 39-year-old Cameron Douglas, officially became a father on Monday after his girlfriend Viviane Thibes gave birth to their first chid. While they have not yet shared the name of their newborn, Cameron did confirm they are parents to a baby girl. 

"Today my appreciation for Mother's all over the world has reached new heights...today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior," he announced on social media along with along with a photo of his beloved partner in a yoga pose. "I'm so proud of you."

Ahead of the birth, Thibes also took to social media to explain the significant role yoga has played in her pregnancy. "As I come to the end of my pregnancy filled with gratitude for the love and support of my friends and family, I reflect on the importance of regular yoga practice," she wrote online last week. "Through my practice I was able to find balance and serenity during challenging times. Like a tree, we want to have strong roots in order to stay grounded. So whatever is your source of strength , nourish it because you will need it when things get out of your control."

Photos

2017 Celebrity Babies

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cameron Douglas

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

The arrival of his little one comes more than a year since Cameron was released from prison in August 2016. He had served nearly seven years after he was sentenced for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine in 2010. 

However, Cameron's challenging years ultimately strengthened his bond with his famous family today. 

"In difficult times, we tend to come closer," he told People in November. "Our family is closer now than ever. It is a beautiful sort of trait that we have."

Now, there's a brand new member to joint the Douglas clan. As Cameron penned on social media, "A lifetime of love and fulfillment awaits in utter totality."

Congratulations to the new mom and dad!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael Douglas , Cameron Douglas , Babies , Pregnancies , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.