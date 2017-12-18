The Voice Winner Alisan Porter Announces Separation From Husband Brian Autenrieth

Alisan Porter and Brian Autenrieth have ended their relationship.

The winner of The Voice season 10 announced the split news on Twitter Monday. "In a sad and honest note Brian and I ended our relationship in March," Alisan shared with her followers. "We remain close friends and are committed to always doing our best for our amazing kids. Thank you for the support and have a beautiful holiday. Xo A."

Alisan, who is also known for her role as Curly Sue in the 1991 John Hughes movie, married Brian in March 2012.