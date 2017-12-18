Sophia Bush Addresses Her Chicago PD Exit: "It Was My Dream Job and I Was Miserable"

Sophia Bush stunned fans when she left Chicago PD following its fourth season. Bush remained mum on her decision to leave the hit NBC police drama aside from an Instagram comment, "because I wanted to. End of story," but now she's shedding some light into why she decided to walk away from Detective Erin Lindsay and the Dick Wolf-produced show. Turns it it was a long time coming.

"I don't have to give everyone the specific break down of exactly why I left until I'm ready to do that. But, the overarching theme for me, was that I landed my dream job. I landed this job that, since I was 20 years old and trying to become an actor, I said I wanted. And aspects of it, don't get me wrong, were wonderful. But, I realized…by the end of the second season I couldn't do that job anymore," she said on Refinery 29's Unstyled podcast.