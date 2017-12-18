Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias Welcome Twins

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are parents! E! News can confirm that the couple welcomed twins over the weekend, a boy and a girl.

According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy. The former professional tennis player gave birth on Saturday in Miami, welcoming the couple's first children into the world.

This news will come as a surprise to many fans of the low-key couple, who managed to keep the pregnancy private for nine months! Anna, 36, and singer Enrique, 42, have been together for 16 years and are clearly very good at keeping their relationship very private.