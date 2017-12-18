Netflix and Marry? Watch Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant Help These Fans Get Engaged

There are memorable marriage proposals and then there are marriage proposals that call in Drew Barrymore to help.

Netflix came to the aid of Conor who wanted to have a memorable proposal to his girlfriend of six years Kamela. The couple watched Netflix on their first date in college and Kamela is currently very into the zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet, starring Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Kamela was under the impression she was going to be on a type of reality show that appears to be similar to Bravo's The People's Couch. She knew there were going to be cameras there and that she and Conor would be watching Netflix together. Then the TV stars started talking about her, and her boyfriend appeared on screen.