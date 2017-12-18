Kim Jong-Hyun Dead: SHINee K-Pop Singer Was 27

Kim Jong-Hyun, the lead singer of the Korean pop band SHINee, has died at the age of 27.

According to multiple news outlets, the singer was found unconscious in an apartment in Seoul on Monday. South Korean news agency Yonhap reported the singer was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Although the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, Yonhap reported the death as an "apparent suicide," and police told BBC Korean Service suicide is being investigated as a possibility.