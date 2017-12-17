A Christmas Story Live: The Best Musical Moments

Confession time: We have never seen A Christmas Story.

We went into tonight's live musical production of the tale knowing only that we were in for an inexplicable leg lamp and a child named Ralphie who really wants a gun, and those are indeed some things we got.

But we also got a few other things, like a nice big SNL reunion (Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon & Will Ferrell in a commercial), Jane Krakowski being truly incredible, and a new crush on a man named Chris Diamantopoulos.

However, we can't say we loved everything about the 3 hour production. The first thing we did not love was that it was three hours long, because almost nothing should ever be three hours long.