Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Fly to Seattle for Date and "Are Doing Great"

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are still going strong, more than a month after they rekindled their romance.
The two left Los Angeles on Saturday on a private jet and flew to the Seattle area, where they had a romantic, literally sweet date at the Sugar Factory. A source said the two enjoyed some drinks and snacks and that Bieber was having such a good time that at one point, he started dancing.
"Selena and Justin are doing great," another source told E! News. "Justin is very affectionate to Selena. He wears his heart on his sleeve lately especially when it comes to her. They are still learning about each other as grown adults."
The source also said Bieber and Gomez plan on spending New Year's Eve together. The singers have not commented on their night out. They have kept mum about the status of their relationship and have yet to attend a celebrity event together since their reconciliation.
Gomez and Bieber had dated on and off for about three years until 2014. That year, he underwent some personal and legal turmoil.
They've been spotted together many times over the past couple of months and especially after her breakup from The Weeknd. Almost exactly one month ago, Bieber and Gomez were photographed kissing on the lips at an amateur hockey game he played in Los Angeles.
Gomez recently told Billboard, when asked what brought Bieber back into her life, "I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general."
Also at Billboard's Women in Music event, which honored her as the 2017 Women of the Year, when asked how he's most "influenced" who she is today, she said, "I don't think anybody truly, actually cares."
Meanwhile, Gomez's family is "still getting comfortable" with the idea of her and Bieber back together," an insider told E! News in late November.
Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette praised Gomez in an interview with People last weekend.
"I don't know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn't share a whole lot, but I love her," she said. "I support anything [he does]. If he loves her, I love her, and I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious."