Minnie Driver Takes Aim at Ex Matt Damon: Men Like Him ''Cannot Understand What Abuse Is Like'

Minnie Driver isn't backing down...
After taking to Twitter to express her disbelief over her ex-boyfriend and former co-star Matt Damon's controversial sexual misconduct comments earlier in the week, the Speechless actress elaborated further during an interview with the Guardian.
She told the publication, "I’ve realized that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level."
"I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can’t tell a woman about their abuse," she continued. "A man cannot do that. No one can. It is so individual and so personal, it’s galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms, whether he intends it or not."
In Wednesday's episode of ABC News' Popcorn With Peter Travers, Damon shared his views regarding the wave of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood—and in doing so, opened himself up to widespread criticism. As more people come forward to expose their abusers, the actor said, "I think we're in this watershed moment. I think it's great. I think it's wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories—and it's totally necessary."
Damon then argued there is "a spectrum of behavior" to take into consideration. "You know, there's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?" the Downsizing actor told Peter Travers. "Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?" In the case of Al Franken, for example, he would have "preferred if they had an Ethics Committee investigation." But, Damon argued, "We are so energized to kind of get retribution."
In the interview, Damon also commended Louis CK for being remorseful in his apology. “That’s the sign of somebody who – well, we can work with that...I don’t know Louis CK. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything."
Over the weekend, Driver made her feelings known over her ex's comments, "I don’t understand why Matt would defend Louis CK...It seems to me that he thinks that because he didn’t rape somebody – so far as we know – that what he did do wasn’t as bad."
As to Damon's differentiating different levels of abuse, Driver told the publication, "How about: it’s all f--king wrong and it’s all bad, and until you start seeing it under one umbrella it’s not your job to compartmentalize or judge what is worse and what is not."
She made it clear what she wants from men (even the good ones): "Let women do the speaking up right now. The time right now is for men just to listen and not have an opinion about it for once."
Initially after the Travers interview, Driver took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, "God God, SERIOUSLY?" with an quoting an article about Damon's latest interview.
"Gosh it's so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women's differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising)," added the star.
