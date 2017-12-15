Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott Share Their Favorite Holiday Photos From Childhood

Any fan of the HGTV show Property Brothers could easily recall the many milestones that Drew and Jonathan Scott have experienced in their nearly nine years on TV.

Drew's engagement to his longtime girlfriend may just ring a more recent bell. Rarely, however, do we get an inside look at the childhoods of these stars who have made their way into our hearts. That is until now!

The home improvement duo exclusively told E! News all about their family Christmas traditions like dressing up as Santa and also revealed the gifts that are sure to please any member of the Scott family.

For this family, the holiday celebrations start as soon as Halloween ends and the creepy decorations are stored away until next year. "We're the house that's playing Christmas music by November 1," Jonathan said.