All the Ways Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Is Already Breaking Tradition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beating to their own drum, and that's precisely why we love them!

Following their engagement news, Kensington Palace prefaced their upcoming wedding by telling the public it will "reflect their characters and personalities"—aka their big day will probably go against many of the longstanding traditions in the royal family.

And, to be honest, we wouldn't expect anything less!

In fact, with the announcement of their wedding date on May 19, 2018, they're already going against royal tradition.

Let's dive in...