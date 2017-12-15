"Roseanne" Revival Premiere Date Revealed

Featuring the complete original cast, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, ABC promised the show's return will explore life, death and everything in between in the classic series' brutally honest tone.

"With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today's issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven't missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America's favorite working-class family," the network said in a statement.

Fans can also expect to see Johnny Galecki reprise his role as David, Darlene's (Gilbert) boyfriend. Though they weren't together when the series ended in 1997, Shameless star Emma Rose Kenney was cast as their daughter.