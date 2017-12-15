James Corden Initially Named His Daughter "Beyoncé"

Corden also told viewers the baby came earlier than expected. The host said his wife started experiencing pains in her stomach over the weekend but that they had gone away. So when they went in for a routine checkup on Tuesday and were told the child would be born in the next few hours, they were surprised to say the least.

"We were unprepared. And it's a really terrible thing if you're in a room and your wife is eight-and-a-half months pregnant and the doctor is talking to her about very serious things about giving birth and there's really no easy way to bring up the fact that you have to tape a show that day," he said. "Take my word for it: You can't say it without sounding like a dick."

Thankfully, Corden was able to find some substitutes. Harry Styles stepped in for Corden just hours before the show's taping and Bryan Cranston filled in the following night. Corden jokingly told Styles he was happy to return the favor.

"I said, ‘You know, look, this works both ways man. If you ever need me, I can fill in for you at one of your concerts. You just say the word,'" the host said before belting out "Sign of the Time." "He said, ‘James that won't be necessary.'"