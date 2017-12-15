James Corden Initially Named His Daughter "Beyoncé"

It's been only a few days since James Corden and his wife Julia Carey welcomed their third child into the world. But on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show, the host admitted the proud parents still hadn't chosen a name for their little one. Although, Corden did throw out one suggestion at the hospital.
"I looked at the doctor and I said, ‘We're going to call her Beyonce'….My wife did not think that was funny," the late night host said.
In fact, Corden said a nurse actually thought he wanted to name the child after Queen B and started filling out the necessary paperwork.
"I had to go over to her and go ‘Excuse me, there's only one Beyonce,'" he said.
Corden also told viewers the baby came earlier than expected. The host said his wife started experiencing pains in her stomach over the weekend but that they had gone away. So when they went in for a routine checkup on Tuesday and were told the child would be born in the next few hours, they were surprised to say the least.
"We were unprepared. And it's a really terrible thing if you're in a room and your wife is eight-and-a-half months pregnant and the doctor is talking to her about very serious things about giving birth and there's really no easy way to bring up the fact that you have to tape a show that day," he said. "Take my word for it: You can't say it without sounding like a dick."
"I said, ‘You know, look, this works both ways man. If you ever need me, I can fill in for you at one of your concerts. You just say the word,'" the host said before belting out "Sign of the Time." "He said, ‘James that won't be necessary.'"
Watch the video to see Corden tell the whole story.