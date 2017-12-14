Will Smith Talks 20-Year Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and Anniversary "High-Five"

Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok Pens Emotional Letter After Experiencing Loss During the Holidays
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will celebrate their 20-year wedding anniversary this month like true BFFs.
The two wed on New Year's Eve in 1997 and about six months later welcomed son Jaden Smith, who is now 19. The two are also parents to 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith. Will also has a 25 year-old son, Trey Smith, from a previous marriage.
"Two decades. When you're married with somebody that long and we were talking about it, we was like, "You know, it's 20 years, what are we gonna do?' She was like, 'We're gonna high-five and keep it moving,'" Smith told E! News' Sibley Scoles at the premiere of his new Netflix movie Bright in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
"It's really interesting, it's like, when you see couples that have been together long and you have that look between them and you just know, if you haven't been with somebody that long, you just can't really say the thing where you get to that place where you find the magic in the mundane, where you're not seeking the high stimulus and all of that ravaging, craving- it's just really simple and really easy, you know," he said. "It's certainly not what I pictured in my mind...what it's supposed to be. It's like, unconditional love is a whole lot harder and different than it looks in the movies."
And when it comes to holidays, the two are not like conventional couples; Will and Jada are the type that prefer to give gifts in a more spontaneous way.
"What we did probably about eight years ago is we stopped giving gifts on holidays because people expect them," Will said. "So we surprise each other in the middle of the year. We'll just say, it's October 11 and she'll just come home and I'll say, 'Hey baby, it's Valentine's Day.' And then the surprise of it is what gives the energy back, whereas if you're waiting for a gift on Christmas to top what you did last year, you really can't do it."
Smith' also talked about his new Netflix film Bright, which will hit the streaming service on December 22.
The actor described the film as a "gritty, hard L.A. cop drama, except there's elves and orcs and fairies and a dragon."
"The elves sort of represent the Haves and the orcs represent the Have-Nots. My character is a human and I'm playing an African-American police officer who's racist against orcs," he said. "I was like, 'That is such a twisted way to look at our society.' There are sort of racial undertones and ideas that, I just thought a science fiction movie was a great way to explore some of these concepts."