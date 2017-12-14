Actresses to Protest Sexual Harassment by Wearing Only Black to the 2018 Golden Globes

Women in Hollywood are making a statement.

Amid sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, a source tells E! News that more than thirty female actresses who are attending and or presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes have vowed to wear all black to this year's ceremony. The insider shares that it started as a small group but has grown and the women see it as a sign of solidarity.

This news was also confirmed on The Morning Breath show by hosts Jackie Oshry and Claudia Oshry on Thursday.