Camille Grammer Treated for Cancer Again

Camille Grammer was recently treated for skin cancer, almost four years after she was declared to be cancer-free after battling a different type.

The 49-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and ex-wife of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer posted on Instagram on Thursday photos of herself post-surgery in a Los Angeles hospital room, including one with her oncologist.

"Thank you Dr. Beth Karlan for removing those pesky cancer cells. You are Amazing!" she wrote. "This is my second cancer diagnoses. Thank God We found it early. (squamous cell carcinoma) *Early detection is key. My cancer was removed and I'm resting at home. Ladies listen to your bodies. If something doesn't seem right go for a checkup. Don't put it off. Annual check ups are important. @cedarssinai @foundationforwomenscancer#cancerwarrior #cancer #cancerawerness."

Squamous cell carcinoma has an excellent prognosis if caught early, although it has the potential to reoccur.