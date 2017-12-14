Robin Roberts Disses Omarosa Manigault After GMA Interview: "Bye, Felicia!"

UPDATE: Omarosa Manigault is responding to Robin Roberts' viral diss on Good Morning America.

In a text message sent to Inside Edition, the former Apprentice contestant wrote, "That was petty. It's a black woman civil war."

—————

How do you really feel, Robin Roberts?

In her first interview since leaving the White House Wednesday, Omarosa Manigault sat down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan Thursday to clear up some of the rumors about her departure. "I resigned, and I didn't do that in the residence, as [is] being reported. John Kelly and I sat down in the situation room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White House, and we had a very candid conversation," she said. "I wanted to make the one-year mark; that was one of the goals that I set out to [do], and then I wanted to get back to my life."

It was reported Wednesday Manigault had actually been fired—and the U.S. Secret Service had to remove her from the White House. "I like to hear all of these interesting tales, but I have to tell you that they're 100 percent false. John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised," Manigault insisted. "And as a result, I resigned."