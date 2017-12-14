EXCLUSIVE!

Halsey, Florida Georgia Line and More Join Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Lineup

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tammin Sursok

Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok Pens Emotional Letter After Experiencing Loss During the Holidays

Mitchel Musso

Hannah Montana's Mitchel Musso Posts Cryptic Tweet After Latest Selfie

Beyonce

Here Are All of the Clues That Destiny's Child Might Be Reuniting at Coachella

Halsey, Wango Tango

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

ABC and dick clark productions have added Alessia Cara, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey and Hailee Steinfeld to the lineup for their West Coast celebration of Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 special.

But these artists aren't the only ones set to perform. Alesso, G-Eazy, Portugal. The Man, Bebe Rexha, Watt and Zedd are also scheduled to hit the stage. In fact, many of these artists will be ringing in the New Year by collaborating for the Los-Angeles based special.

The performers join a star-studded lineup that will help fans celebrate 2018 from coast to coast. Check out the gallery to see which other celebrities will be taking part in the countdown.

Read

Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland to Perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Ryan Seacrest

For the 12th year in a row, Seacrest will host the event from Times Square in New York.

Jenny McCarthy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy

The actress and comedian will provide live onsite reporting in New York.

Nick Jonas

NJJ Productions, Inc.

Nick Jonas

Viewers can watch the "Chains" singer perform from Times Square.

Article continues below

Camila Cabello, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Camila Cabello

The "Never Be the Same" singer will be rocking out and counting down in New York.

Sugarland

ABC/SARA KAUSS

Sugarland

The "Already Gone" singers will sing in New York.

Lucy Hale

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage for Marie Claire

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star will host the Central Time Zone countdown in New Orleans.

Article continues below

Imagine Dragons, Vegas Strong Benefit Concert

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons

The "Radioactive" singers will ring in 2018 from Allstate's Fan Fest.

Walk the Moon, Coachella 2016

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.

Walk the Moon

The "Shut Up and Dance" singers will take the stage leading up to the midnight countdown near Jackson Square.

ESC: Ciara, Best Dressed, American Music Awards 2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ciara

Ciara will host the West Coast festivities.

Article continues below

BTS, E! News

E! News

BTS

Get ready West Coast fans! The K-pop group will be performing during the Los Angeles-based festivities.

Kelly Clarkson, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

The "Love So Soft" singer will help ring in the new year with a West Coast performance.

Shawn Mendes, Winners, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The "Treat You Better" singer will perform at the Los Angeles celebration

Article continues below

Khalid, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Khalid

The "Young Dumb & Broke" singer will also perform with Marshmello.

Charlie Puth, Today Show

Nathan Congleton /NBC News' "TODAY"

Charlie Puth

Fans can listen to the "One Call Away" singer during the West Coast celebration.

Fitz and The Tantrums

Mark Ashman

Fitz & The Tantrums

If you're a fan of the group's hit "Handclap," make sure to watch them perform during the West Coast special.

Article continues below

Kane Brown, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Kane Brown

The "Heaven" singer will perform during the West Coast festivities.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of the broadcast.

 

The five-and-a-half hour, live celebration begins Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , New Year's Day , Halsey , Alessia Cara , Exclusives
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.