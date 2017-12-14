Will Netflix's New True Crime Shows Rotten and Dirty Money Be Your Next Obsessions?

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 6:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

"Roseanne" Revival Premiere Date Revealed

Vanderpump Rules, Jax

Vanderpump Rules: Watch Jax Taylor Go Off on Brittany Cartwright After More Cheating Claims

A Christmas Story Live!, Maya Rudolph, Chris Diamantopoulos

Why the Stars of A Christmas Story Live Aren't That Nervous About Taking on a Classic

Netflix is rolling out more than one new show to feed your true crime obsession and hoping to change the way you eat. The streaming service announced Rotten (trailer above), which will uncover the "pervasive greed and misconduct behind some of the world's biggest corporations and the global food production industry," and Dirty Money from Oscar winner Alex Gibney.

Each episode of Dirty Money  "provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal and corruption in the world of business." The series uses first-hand accounts from the perpetrators and victims, as well as rarely-seen video footage.  Dirty Money episodes are: "Hard NOx"; "The Confidence Man," which is about Donald Trump's business career, "Payday"; "Drug Short"; and "The Maple Syrup Heist." Dirty Money drops Friday, Jan. 26 on Netflix.

Photos

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

Meanwhile, Rotten, which hails from the team behind Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and The Mind of a Chef, aims to give food the true crime treatment and delve into the underworld of food production. There's corruption, waste and real dangers behind the food you eat every day, Netflix said in a release. Episodes will take on honey, peanuts, garlic, chicken production, dairy milk and cod fisheries. Rotten debuts Friday, Jan. 5.

Netflix's previous true crime offerings include the critically acclaimed documentary series The Keepers and Making a Murderer. Will you be tuning in for Rotten and Dirty Money?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , Apple News , , TV , Top Stories , Food
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.