Nelly's Rape Case Dropped by Prosecutors

UPDATE: E! News has learned that Nelly plans to pursue legal action after his rape case was dropped by prosecutors.

"A thorough investigation did show Nelly was a victim of deceitful allegation devoid of credibility. Credible evidence did show this accuser to be deceptive. We have been in constant communication with the King County authorities and welcomed and appreciated the diligence in which the authorities proceeded leaving no stone unturned," his attorney Scott Rosenblum said in a statement to E! News. "Nelly recognizes the need for women who are victims of sexual assault of any kind to be heard and our existing systems changed. Nelly supports various women's advocacy groups that deal with sexual assault, and violence against women and is dedicated to raising awareness and furthering the conversation to about bring about necessary changes. However, this type of reckless false allegation cannot be tolerated as it is an affront to the real survivors of sexual assault."

The statement continued, "Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation. He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer. As a result Nelly is planning to proceed with litigation as the first step in restoring his reputation."

—————

After facing accusations of rape, Nelly's case has been dropped.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to file charges against the rapper—whose real name is Cornell Haynes, Jr.—after the accuser told investigators she did not want to assist in the prosecution or investigation.

"Police responded to and investigated a sexual assault allegation involving Mr. Haynes," a statement from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, obtained by E! News, read. "However, within days of her initial report to police, the complainant, through her attorney, informed investigators from the Auburn police department that she did not wish to assist in prosecution or the investigation of Mr. Haynes. While we have reviewed the existing investigative material, without the assistance of the complainant, this office is unable to proceed or fully assess the merits of the case."