Christina Perri Marries Paul Costabile! See the Singer's Unconventional Wedding Attire

Christina Perri is officially a married woman.
The "A Thousand Years" singer said "I Do" to her longtime boyfriend Paul Costabile Tuesday in New York City.
"On this day four years ago, we met," she shared on Instagram while showcasing her wedding attire. "Today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!"
Paul added, "4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I'm the proudest I've EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I've ever known now my wife!!!"
Back in June, the couple first announced to their followers that they were engaged. Two months later and the duo shared that they were expecting their first child in early 2018.
In fact, the pair recently enjoyed a babymoon with special guest Mickey Mouse. "Every week it's a new fruit. I keep forgetting it's a real little person in there," Christina shared on Instagram. "Can't wait for it to come here and hang out with us!!!"
Until then, both Christina and Paul are excited to celebrate their new relationship status and the holidays as one. In addition, Paul is set to host Universal Kids' upcoming show Beat the Clock premiering February 6 at 7:30 p.m.
"I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family's love and support and this unforgettable year," Paul shared on Instagram. "And for friends and fam wondering... invites to an official shindig coming soon...now I'm going to go scream this news on rooftops across this town because I AM that guy."
Congratulations to the couple!
