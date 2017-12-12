A Christmas Prince Is Basically a Compilation of Your Favorite Princess Movies

5. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement: Viewers are also finding many similarities between A Christmas Prince and the second Princess Diaries movie starring Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine.

"Why is A Christmas Prince on Netflix literally like Princess Diaries 2," one Twitter user wrote.

While another tweet reads, "A Christmas Prince is basically the guy version of The Princess Diaries 2. So so so corny."

And this Twitter user sums up the comparisons, "'The Christmas Prince' is like someone trying to do a 'Drunk History' description of 'The Princess Diaries 2' but getting it confused with parts of the 'The Prince & Me' and then making a Hallmark movie based on that. In other words, it's incredible."