Watch Hugh Jackman Express His Love for Zac Efron Through Song

Sing it loud, sing it proud.

It's no secret that Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron developed quite a special friendship on the set of The Greatest Showman.

And as the countdown begins for the official release December 20, fans are getting even more of a sense as to how close these two have become on and off screen.

At the New York City premiere aboard the Queen Mary 2, Hugh was asked about his co-star. While professing his admiration towards the former Disney star, he decided to sing his way through the answer.

"I think Zac Efron is literally one of the most professional, hard-working, dedicated actors out there and he absolutely kills in this part," he shared with E! News exclusively.