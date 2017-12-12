Can We Survive Another Award Season Without Jennifer Lawrence?

This year it seemed that everything would be different. She had an even more secretive project, this time with the director who brought the world Black Swan. mother! was going to be everything: It was going to change hearts and minds and put Jennifer Lawrence in a role unlike any she had done before. (And what does the Academy love more than a transformation?)

Award-watchers everywhere thought that this flick was going to put her securely back in the nominee pool (and back on the award campaign circuit) again. Until they saw it, that is. mother! turned out to be not quite what anyone was expecting and its largely negative reviews made the fact that it was left out of the Golden Globes nominations entirely not very surprising. But predicted or not, to be facing down another award season without JLaw and her photobombs feels like a bit of a shock to the system. It certainly threatens to be a shock to the ratings, given her penchant for (accidental) stunts.

An award season without Jennifer Lawrence also means that she won't be doing the press rounds: No hilarious late-night show appearances to look forward to, no constant stream of head-to-toe Dior outfits to swoon over. And who's going to eat the pizza that Seth Meyers will inevitably order for the Globes audience? We're already counting on Meryl Streep to give an impassioned speech against all the sex offenders of the world so it's not really fair to ask her to step in during viral stunts, too.