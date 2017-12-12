9 Times Kelly Marie Tran Had Cinderella Moments on the Star Wars Press Tour

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 12, 2017 12:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Laura Dern, Star Wars Premiere

Laura Dern Is Having the Best Time Ever at Star Wars: The Last Jedi's European Premiere

Prince William, Prince Harry

BB-8 Bows to Prince William and Prince Harry at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

Yoda, Star Wars

Star Wars Characters Sing "MMMBop" in the Ultimate Mashup

Kelly Marie Tran, Kelly Tran

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kelly Marie Tran has become the breakout star of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actress plays Rose Tico in the upcoming movie and she's been having the time of her life on the film's global press tour. Before landing this role, Kelly was making appearances on TV shows and webseries. But now her star is on the rise and she's enjoying every second of it, according to her Instagram.

Just a few months ago, Kelly went as a Porg for Halloween and no one recognized her. Now she's on red carpets all over the world, premiering one of the biggest movies of the year. Pretty incredible, right? Let's take a look at some of her Cinderella moments from the past couple of months.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Global Press Tour

1. When she was saw the Star Wars merchandise and was so excited. "BLERPPPPPPPPPP I HAVE SO MANY FEELINGS!!!! And toys. But mostly feelings!!!!!" Kelly captioned the pic above.

2. When she had this adorable moment at Disney. "Yesterday I went to Disney to talk about the press tour for The Last Jedi. I sat in a room with some of the NICEST/FUNNIEST/SMARTEST publicity team in the world, and they gave me a breakdown of what the press tour would be like. I truly cannot believe how lucky I've been, from filming to press. Every person I've worked with has been the absolute best. I feel as if we are coming to the end of this experience — the end of my first movie — and my heart is so full it might burst," she captioned the post. "Part of me wants so much to share this movie with you, the other part of me selfishly wants to keep it safe like a locket near my heart so I can have an excuse to hang out with everyone who made it, everyone who is marketing it. Anyway, less than two months now. Seeeeee youuuu sooooon. (ALSO I WORE MY MONSTERS INC SWEATER YESTERDAY AND HAD TO BORROW ANOTHER HAIR TIE WHEN I FOUND OUT THERE WAS A LIFE-SIZE SULLY & MIKE THERE. Obviously, I had to pretend I was Boo)."

3. When she couldn't have been more excited to share this moment.

4. When she saw herself in a photo shoot and had this question for her Instagram followers: "Can someone with more photoshoot experience tell me when seeing photos of yourself becomes less of an out-of-body experience? I know that's me, but also.... IS THAT ME??????? Whooooooa. It's like looking at an alien."

5. When she saw herself on the cover of Entertainment Weekly and couldn't help but get emotional. "Look at these @entertainmentweekly covers... I .... I'm crying," she wrote on Instagram.

Dear Singapore, Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. You were the first stop on my first ever press tour, and I am overwhelmed, I am humbled, I am counting down the days until I get to come back. If this experience has taught me anything, it?s that the world is full of amazing people, and I can?t believe how many genuine, generous human beings I?ve met so far! I?ve met the SE Asia Disney team, the Singapore branch of the 501st Legion (Holy Jeez! Your costumes are ????????), many local journalists/bloggers, and most of all, the supportive humans who came out to these events to help launch The Last Jedi. I will never forget you ? I don?t think I could if I tried. THANK YOU & SEE YOU SOON! ?????? Oh, and P.S. The Chili crab is DELICIOUS, thank you for the recommendation! ??????????????

A post shared by Kelly Marie Tran (@kellymarietran) on

6. When she thanked the fans for their support.

[part 2 of 2, for part 1, refer to previous post ??????] What I didn?t know four years ago, was that my second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel would be quite different than my first. ?? This time, I?d be wearing this beautiful dress that @waymanandmicah picked out for me. I?d have my hair done by the incredible @marktownsend1, my makeup done by the super talented @storyofmailife.... and I?d have MY ACTUAL NAME on a dressing room. ?????? I didn?t know back then that I?d be in the middle of a press tour for a STAR WARS movie (WHAT?!) and that I?d be in it for more than four seconds (DOUBLE WHAT?!?!). I guess what I?m saying is... if you have a crazy dream, something that?s impossible, something that seems out of your grasp, KEEP DOING THE WORK and also, be a good person. One day, someone amazing (and crazy?) ? like @riancjohnson ?? ?might just give you a shot, and when you get there ? WHICH YOU WILL ? you, too, will be constantly pinching yourself and trying to take in every single little moment. ??????Anyway, we are a little less than two weeks away now. Are you crying? Because I am. LOVE TO ALL MY FELLOW DREAMERS. Thank you for reading and experiencing this with me. ??????????

A post shared by Kelly Marie Tran (@kellymarietran) on

7. When she had a full circle moment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kelly did a sketch for the show in 2013, four years later she returned to promote Star Wars!

8. When she learned what "turn down service" meant.

9. When her friends had the best reaction to seeing her in her red carpet dress before the L.A. premiere!

You can watch Kelly in Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it hits theaters on Dec. 15!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Star Wars , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.