9 Times Kelly Marie Tran Had Cinderella Moments on the Star Wars Press Tour

Kelly Marie Tran has become the breakout star of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actress plays Rose Tico in the upcoming movie and she's been having the time of her life on the film's global press tour. Before landing this role, Kelly was making appearances on TV shows and webseries. But now her star is on the rise and she's enjoying every second of it, according to her Instagram.

Just a few months ago, Kelly went as a Porg for Halloween and no one recognized her. Now she's on red carpets all over the world, premiering one of the biggest movies of the year. Pretty incredible, right? Let's take a look at some of her Cinderella moments from the past couple of months.