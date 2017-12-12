Jada Pinkett Smith Accuses Golden Globes of More Than "Racism" After Girls Trip and Tiffany Haddish Were Snubbed

Don't expect to see Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Nominations for the 75th Annual Golden Globes were announced Monday morning, and a few of the snubs and surprises sent shock waves through Hollywood. After all, some of the year's most popular and well-reviewed films—like The Big Sick and Wonder Woman—were ignored entirely, in spite of critics' predictions. One of the biggest head scratchers: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn't recognize Universal Pictures' No. 1 comedy movie Girls Trip or its breakout star, Tiffany Haddish. So, after the dust settled, Pinkett Smith offered her two cents in a series of tweets Tuesday. "I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe...but I won't," she warned her followers. "Actually I will...here we go..."

Pinkett Smith, who's never been afraid to speak her mind, addressed its diversity problem. "I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom...I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference," she claimed. "How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? But yet...Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony." To be clear, the 46-year-old actress continued, "This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply...racism."

Contrary to Pinkett Smith's claims, a source says the HFPA hosted a Girls Trip screening July 18.