BB-8 Bows to Prince William and Prince Harry at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Dec. 12, 2017 11:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Laura Dern, Star Wars Premiere

Laura Dern Is Having the Best Time Ever at Star Wars: The Last Jedi's European Premiere

Kelly Marie Tran, Kelly Tran

9 Times Kelly Marie Tran Had Cinderella Moments on the Star Wars Press Tour

Yoda, Star Wars

Star Wars Characters Sing "MMMBop" in the Ultimate Mashup

Prince William, Prince Harry

Twitter

Roll out the red carpet for the royal family!

Prince William and Prince Harry suited up for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London Monday. As E! News exclusively revealed last year, the brothers filmed cameos as stormtroopers during a set visit to Pinewood Studios. John Boyega and other cast members later confirmed the royals' involvement—one of few secrets Lucasfilm was unable to contain.

(Actor Tom Hardy and Take That singer Gary Barlow will also appear in the scene.)

The film had its world premiere in L.A. Saturday, and the screening at Royal Albert Hall benefits the princes' charity, the Royal Foundation. William and Harry invited 400 guests, including some of the families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, as well as military veterans and volunteers. Famous guests included Alexa Chung, Tom Daley, Simon Pegg, Jonathan Ross and Ed Sheeran.

Director Rian Johnson walked the red carpet, as did cast members Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Daniels, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Andy Serkis, Joonas Suotamo and Kelly Marie Tran.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Global Press Tour

Prince William, Prince Harry

Twitter

Prince William, Prince Harry

Twitter

The eighth installment in the nine-part series is the last movie where Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa; the beloved actress died at age 60, soon after finishing her final scenes.

Monday's European premiere was live-streamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

"You never get used to this kind of passion and enthusiasm," Hamill said. "It's just wonderful."

William and Harry were the last to arrive, about two hours after the premiere began. After exiting their car, they were greeted by everyone's favorite droid, BB-8, who bowed to them.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters Dec. 14 in the U.K. and Dec. 15 in the U.S.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince William , Prince Harry , Star Wars , Premieres , Entertainment , Royals , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.