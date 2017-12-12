Kris Jenner Drops Nearly $10 Million to Move Across the Street From Kim Kardashian

Trulia
Kris Jenner admitted she'd have Kim Kardashian and Kanye West move back into her home "in a heartbeat," but since that's probably not going to happen, she got the next best thing...
She bought a house right across the street from them!
Yes, E! News can confirm the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch just purchased a Hidden Hills mansion across from Kim and Kanye's home, dropping $9.9 million for it.
The two-story mansion boasts 9,400 square-feet of living space upon a total of 1.28 acres of land. The house has six bedrooms and seven baths and comes complete with a theater room and a lounge/game room with a wet bar.
The master bedroom is adorned with a massive walk-in closet (necessary for any Kardashian or Jenner), a master bathroom with a spa-like tub and its own balcony.
As is the case for a Kardsahian-Jenner home, it wouldn't be complete without a sizable backyard for hosting parties. There's a zero-edged pool as well as a spa big enough to hold 10 people. It also has a BBQ area and a fire pit.
Despite how perfect the home may be (especially with its close proximity to Kimye), there's still no saying what Kris will do with it.
"Kris likes to diversify and invest [in real estate], like the whole family does," a source tell us.
Not to mention, she still owns the Hidden Hills mansion (about a mile away) that she bought in 2010 with Caitlyn Jenner for $4 million. Kris ended up winning the property in the divorce.
Our source said the matriarch has not moved anything out of her current home and has not listed it. She's also expected to host her annual Christmas Eve party there.
Looks like we'll just have to wait and see what this big purchase is all about!