Kris Jenner Drops Nearly $10 Million to Move Across the Street From Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner admitted she'd have Kim Kardashian and Kanye West move back into her home "in a heartbeat," but since that's probably not going to happen, she got the next best thing...

She bought a house right across the street from them!

Yes, E! News can confirm the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch just purchased a Hidden Hills mansion across from Kim and Kanye's home, dropping $9.9 million for it.

The two-story mansion boasts 9,400 square-feet of living space upon a total of 1.28 acres of land. The house has six bedrooms and seven baths and comes complete with a theater room and a lounge/game room with a wet bar.